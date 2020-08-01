Moreland (leg) returns to the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.
Moreland missed Thursday's game due to leg soreness and remained out Friday, though that could have been due to the Yankees starting southpaw Jordan Montgomery rather than due to the injury. He's back in action Saturday with righty Masahiro Tanaka on the mound for New York.
