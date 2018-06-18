Moreland went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over Seattle.

Moreland returned to the starting lineup after getting a breather Saturday, although he did appear as a pinch hitter. The first baseman had seen his average dip from .303 to .271 after going 2-for-25 over the eight games leading up to Sunday's win. He's received the bulk of the at-bats at first base since the Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment, and manager Alex Cora is realizing he'll need to give Moreland more regular downtime in order to sustain his offense.