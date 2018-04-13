Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Bats third against Orioles
Moreland will play first base and bat third against Baltimore on Friday, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.
With Hanley Ramirez sidelined with a wrist injury he suffered during Thursday's game, Moreland will get another start at first while slotting into a prime spot in Boston's explosive lineup. Moreland has been finding his groove lately, going 4-for-10 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in his last three appearances.
