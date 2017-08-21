Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Battling sore neck
Moreland was scratched from Monday's lineup due to neck soreness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Following a collision with Brett Gardner in Sunday's contest, Moreland is dealing with a bout of neck soreness. Fortunately, it doesn't look like Moreland suffered a serious injury, as he passed concussion tests and is expected to be back in full health Tuesday. He'll sit out of Monday's game while Brock Holt starts at first base.
