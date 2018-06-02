Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Blasts ninth homer Friday
Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.
He launched back-to-back shots with J.D. Martinez off Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning, but Friday proved to be one of the rare nights when that much offense wasn't enough for Chris Sale. Moreland has gone 8-for-30 (.267) since the Red Sox kicked Hanley Ramirez to the curb with an 0:8 BB:K in eight games, but six of those hits (two doubles, two triples, two homers) have gone for extra bases.
