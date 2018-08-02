Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Bows out of starting nine
Moreland is not in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Moreland has gone 0-for-8 over his previous two starts, and with a left-hander slated to toe the rubber for the Yankees, he'll get the day off. Steve Pearce will draw the start at first base and bat third in his stead.
