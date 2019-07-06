Moreland (quadriceps) ran the bases this week and is getting closer to a rehab assignment, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland suffered a right quad strain June 7, his first game back after spending the previous 11 games on the injured list with a lower-back strain. "He's feeling better," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "It's just one of those that there's a few things going on at Fenway. So we have to make adjustments as far as where we do the treatment and all that. It's part of the equation. But he's feeling better. So I don't know when, but it seems like he's getting closer (to a rehab assignment)."