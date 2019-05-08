Moreland went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Orioles.

Moreland continued his RBI binge Tuesday as he has three home runs and nine RBI over his last six games. The 33-year-old is slashing .215/.295/.542 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 107 at-bats.