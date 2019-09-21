Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Clubs two homers in loss
Moreland went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's game against Tampa Bay.
Moreland accounted for all four of Boston's runs on the night, delivering a two-run homer in the seventh followed by a two-run blast to left in the top of the ninth. The 34-year-old has registered 17 home runs and 55 RBI through 85 games this season for the Red Sox.
