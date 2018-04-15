Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Collects three hits Sunday
Moreland went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Sunday as the Red Sox defeated the Orioles 3-1.
Moreland was out of the lineup Saturday, but continued his solid display of hitting during Sunday's winning effort. He's now collected at least one hit in each of his last five games, scoring three runs in that time. However, now that Hanley Ramirez has returned to full health after briefly battling a wrist injury, Moreland may not see at-bats on such a regular basis.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Bats third against Orioles•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Reaches base twice•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Struggles through hitless weekend•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Expected to play both weekend games•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Platoon role expected•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Good to go following knee scope•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...