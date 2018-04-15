Moreland went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Sunday as the Red Sox defeated the Orioles 3-1.

Moreland was out of the lineup Saturday, but continued his solid display of hitting during Sunday's winning effort. He's now collected at least one hit in each of his last five games, scoring three runs in that time. However, now that Hanley Ramirez has returned to full health after briefly battling a wrist injury, Moreland may not see at-bats on such a regular basis.