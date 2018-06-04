Moreland went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in Boston's 9-3 win over the Astros on Sunday.

The veteran first baseman continues to put up great numbers in his second season with the Red Sox, as he's now hitting .305 with 10 homers and a ridiculous .605 slugging percentage following this three-hit performance. The only thing detracting from Moreland's value had been a lack of everyday playing time with Hanley Ramirez in the mix for at-bats, but with the Red Sox designating Ramirez for assignment, it's hard to imagine Moreland won't be in the lineup with great regularity considering how he's swung the bat this season.