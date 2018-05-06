Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Continues to swing hot bat
Moreland went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Rangers.
Moreland was in the starting lineup for the first time since Tuesday, but his time out of the lineup didn't slow down his hot bat. He has now homered in each of his past three starts and is 8-for-13 in that span. His inconsistent playing time makes him frustrating to own in weekly leagues, but he carries plenty of value in daily lineup change leagues so long as he continues to swing the bat well.
