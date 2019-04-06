Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Cranks late-inning homer
Moreland went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Friday night against the Diamondbacks.
Moreland managed to salvage his day at the plate with a three-run shot in the ninth, although Arizona would come away with a 15-8 victory. The 33-year-old slugger sits with five extra-base hits and eight RBI through nine games in 2019 despite a slow start by the Red Sox.
