Moreland went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Friday night against the Diamondbacks.

Moreland managed to salvage his day at the plate with a three-run shot in the ninth, although Arizona would come away with a 15-8 victory. The 33-year-old slugger sits with five extra-base hits and eight RBI through nine games in 2019 despite a slow start by the Red Sox.

