Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Day off Saturday
Moreland is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Moreland will sit against the left-handed Wade LeBlanc. Blake Swihart will make a rare start at first base in his place.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Continues hot hitting with homer•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Blasts ninth homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Drives in lone run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...