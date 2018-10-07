Moreland is dealing with a tight hamstring, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland was removed from Saturday's game after scoring from first base on an Ian Kinsler double, replaced by Steve Pearce at first base. The injury doesn't sound too serious as manager Alex Cora doesn't feel like the Red Sox will need to replace Moreland on the postseason roster. He's day-to-day leading up to Monday's Game 3. If healthy, the left-handed hitting Moreland would like start against the right-handed Luis Severino.

More News
Our Latest Stories