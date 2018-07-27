Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Dealing with knee injury
Moreland said Friday that his surgically repaired left knee is a little "banged up" but that he should be back in the lineup this weekend, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
This explains why Moreland has been withheld from the starting lineup the past few days, as the slugger admitted that he wasn't even able to join Thursday's game as a pinch hitter due to soreness. He did state that he there's "a better chance" he will be available off the bench Friday, and that he anticipates a return to the lineup for the last two games of this series. That said, consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Held out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Will start next three games•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Benched vs. lefty•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Heads to bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...