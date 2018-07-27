Moreland said Friday that his surgically repaired left knee is a little "banged up" but that he should be back in the lineup this weekend, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

This explains why Moreland has been withheld from the starting lineup the past few days, as the slugger admitted that he wasn't even able to join Thursday's game as a pinch hitter due to soreness. He did state that he there's "a better chance" he will be available off the bench Friday, and that he anticipates a return to the lineup for the last two games of this series. That said, consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.