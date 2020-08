Moreland (knee) was not available for Monday's game but manager Ron Roenicke said he hopes Moreland will be available Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Roenicke entered the game knowing he would not use Moreland after the first baseman reported that his knee was barking. While the skipper said Rafael Devers (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday, he seemed more optimistic about Moreland's chances of playing against Andrew Kittredge and the Rays.