Moreland wasn't available off the bench in Thursday's win over the Mets due to leg soreness according to manageer Ron Roenicke, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

After the victory Roenicke said that the first baseman was not available because "his legs are just barking." The quote from the Boston skipper doesn't give much insight into whether or not Moreland will be available to play in Friday's series opener against the Yankees. Even if the 34-year old is ready to go Friday, he will likely not be among the Red Sox starting nine with southpaw Jordan Montgomery slated to start for New York.