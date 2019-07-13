Moreland (quad) was "a little bit tight" Friday, according to manager Alex Cora, which is why he was scratched from his rehab game with Triple-A Pawtucket, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox want Moreland to play in a rehab game Sunday, and it is unclear whether he will be ready to be activated after that or if he will need further games at Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories