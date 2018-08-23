Moreland exited Thursday's game against the Indians with a left knee contusion, WEEI.com reports.

Moreland appeared to have suffered the injury after sliding into a camera while attempting to catch a foul ball in the top of the first inning. He was initially able to stay in the contest, but was replaced in the bottom half of the frame after reaching base on a single. It's worth noting that Moreland dealt with a sore left knee throughout July. Consider him day-to-day for now.

