Moreland went 1-for-4 with a triple and one RBI in Sunday's loss to the Braves.

Moreland has put together a five-game hitting streak following Sunday's performance -- he's hitting .319 with eight home runs and 26 RBI through 37 games, and figures to see plenty of opportunities at first base moving forward with the recent departure of Hanley Ramirez.

More News
Our Latest Stories