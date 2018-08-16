Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Drives in three against Phillies
Moreland went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.
His bases-loaded two-bagger in the third inning staked the Red Sox to an early 3-0 lead, but Nathan Eovaldi and the bullpen couldn't make it hold up. Moreland is hitting only .186 (8-for-43) through 11 games in August, but he's still provided solid power numbers with two homers and 13 RBI.
