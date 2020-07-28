Moreland went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets.

Moreland got the Red Sox on the board with a fourth-inning homer against Mets starter Michael Wacha. The first baseman then drove in Rafael Devers with an eighth-inning single. Moreland has two homers and three RBI in two games so far, playing strictly against right-handed pitchers.