Moreland batted seventh in order Saturday for the first time this season. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout in a 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Moreland has been a rock for the Red Sox this season, but has slumped since breaking his toe June 13 when he was hit by a pitch. Playing through the injury, Moreland is hitting just .163 with a .492 OPS since. Manager John Farrell told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald that Moreland has been working with hitting coach Chili Davis and wanted to give him a different look by sliding him down the order.