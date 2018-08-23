Moreland exited Thursday's game against the Indians with an apparent injury, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland looked shaken up after sliding into a camera while attempting to catch a foul ball in the top of the first inning, and while he initially stayed in the game, he was replaced by a pinch runner in the bottom half of the frame after knocking a single. Specifics regarding the injury should come forth once he's reevaluated after Thursday's contest.

