Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Exits with apparent injury
Moreland exited Thursday's game against the Indians with an apparent injury, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Moreland looked shaken up after sliding into a camera while attempting to catch a foul ball in the top of the first inning, and while he initially stayed in the game, he was replaced by a pinch runner in the bottom half of the frame after knocking a single. Specifics regarding the injury should come forth once he's reevaluated after Thursday's contest.
