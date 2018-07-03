Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Exits with back spasms
Moreland was taken out of Tuesday's game in the third inning due to back spasms, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Moreland appeared to have sustained the injury while lunging for a wild throw from Rafael Devers to end the second frame. With the Red Sox having a scheduled off day Thursday, it seems likely that Moreland will remain on the bench for Wednesday's series finale against the Nationals. Expect to receive another update on his status once he's been reevaluated in the coming hours.
