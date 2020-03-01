Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Exits with hamstring tightness
Moreland was pulled from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves with right hamstring tightness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 34-year-old received the start at first base and played the field during the top of the first inning, but that's apparently when he sustained the injury since he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the frame. Moreland's exit may be precautionary, but he's likely to take at least a few days off and should have his status updated sometime this week.
