Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Expected back Friday
Moreland (back) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Moreland is on track to rejoin the Red Sox ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rays after spending less than two weeks on the shelf with minors back and knee issues. Upon his return, the veteran slugger should reclaim his role as the strong side of a platoon at first base. Prior to landing on the shelf, Moreland hit .228 with 13 homers and an .870 OPS in 46 appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not expected to return after minimum•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Scheduled to hit off tee•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Won't require long absence•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Placed on IL•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out with knee bruise•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...