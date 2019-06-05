Moreland (back) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland is on track to rejoin the Red Sox ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rays after spending less than two weeks on the shelf with minors back and knee issues. Upon his return, the veteran slugger should reclaim his role as the strong side of a platoon at first base. Prior to landing on the shelf, Moreland hit .228 with 13 homers and an .870 OPS in 46 appearances.