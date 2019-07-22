Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Expected back Tuesday
Moreland (quadriceps) will be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Moreland has been cleared to rejoin the Red Sox in Tampa Bay after completing a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, going 0-for-13 with a walk and four strikeouts. Prior to landing on the injured list, Moreland compiled a .225/.316/.543 slash line with 13 home runs in 47 games.
