Moreland (quadriceps) will be activated from the injured list Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Moreland has been cleared to rejoin the Red Sox in Tampa Bay after completing a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, going 0-for-13 with a walk and four strikeouts. Prior to landing on the injured list, Moreland compiled a .225/.316/.543 slash line with 13 home runs in 47 games.

