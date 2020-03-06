Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Expected to hit Saturday
Moreland (hamstring) will be the designated hitter Saturday against the Blue Jays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Moreland left Sunday's game against the Braves with hamstring tightness, though the Red Sox called his removal precautionary. He should still have plenty of time to get ready by Opening Day, barring setbacks.
