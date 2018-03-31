Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Expected to play both weekend games
Moreland, who was on the bench for Boston's first two games, is expected to play in both games this weekend, Jason Mastrodnato of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora had Moreland enter the first two games as a late-inning defensive replacement for Hanley Ramirez, but wants to give him starts Saturday and Sunday. In order to get Moreland in the lineup, Cora will manage a rotation at first base and designated hitter that includes Ramirez and J.D. Martinez.
