Moreland said he isn't worried about the back spasms he suffered Saturday and expects to play in Sunday's series finale at Tampa Bay, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Moreland was removed during the third inning due to the back spasms but it appears to be a minor issue. The 33-year-old is slashing .250/.314/.609 with six home runs through 64 at-bats.

