Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Experiencing batting average dip
Moreland entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and popped out, leaving him just 3-for-32 with nine strikeouts in his last 10 games.
Moreland forced his way into the lineup earlier this season with a hot bat and was part of the reason the Red Sox felt comfortable designating Hanley Ramirez. Unfortunately, the hot bat cooled off, which manager Alex Cora said has caused Moreland to be pull-happy, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. Cora doesn't want to overuse Moreland, so both Blake Swihart, who started at first base Saturday, and Brock Holt have entered the picture.
