Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Extends hit steak to seven
Moreland went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Mariners. He's hit safely in seven straight games.
The Red Sox have learned not to ride Moreland too hard over his year-and-a-half with the organization, lest his offense takes a hit. After giving him three off days mid-month, Moreland is once again producing with his bat. During his seven-game streak, the first baseman is hitting .444 (12-for-27) with four extra-base hits and seven RBI.
