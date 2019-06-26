Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Faces live pitching
Moreland (quadriceps) took live batting practice Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Moreland faced Hector Velazquez (back) in a 20-pitch simulated game, bringing him one step closer to embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. While Moreland remains on the shelf, Michael Chavis should continue to serve as Boston's primary first baseman.
