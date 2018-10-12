Moreland (hamstring) said he's "good to go" for the ALCS following Friday's workout, though manager Alex Cora has yet to finalize the club's 25-man roster, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Moreland fielded grounders at first base and was able to do some hitting during Friday's workout to determine whether he is healthy enough to stay on the Red Sox's postseason roster. It's expected that manager Alex Cora will release the roster Friday evening, though there's a chance he'll wait until Saturday morning to straighten everything out.