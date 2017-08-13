Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Gets breather Sunday
Moreland is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
As per usual, Moreland will head to the bench with the opposition sending out a left-handed starter (Jordan Montgomery). Hanley Ramirez will man first base in his stead, clearing room for Chris Young to serve as the designated hitter.
More News
