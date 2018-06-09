Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Gets day off Saturday
Moreland isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Moreland is hitting .222 with two homers and four RBI over his last 10 games. Sam Travis is slated to play first and bat fifth in his stead.
