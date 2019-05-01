Moreland went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 7-3 victory against the Athletics on Wednesday.

For the second straight day, Moreland went deep, giving him now nine homers this year. Prior to the home run, Moreland also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. He is only batting .217, but with 14 extra-base hits, Moreland is slugging .565. He also has 19 RBI and 14 runs in 92 at-bats.