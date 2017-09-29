Moreland went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's 12-2 loss to Houston.

Moreland has shown remarkable consistency, swatting either 22 or 23 home runs in four of the past five seasons now that he's up to 22 in 2017. He's also over the 70-run mark for the first time in his career with 71 and is three RBI short of reaching 80 for only the second time.