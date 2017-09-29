Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Goes deep Thursday
Moreland went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's 12-2 loss to Houston.
Moreland has shown remarkable consistency, swatting either 22 or 23 home runs in four of the past five seasons now that he's up to 22 in 2017. He's also over the 70-run mark for the first time in his career with 71 and is three RBI short of reaching 80 for only the second time.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...