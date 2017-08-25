Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Goes deep twice in blowout defeat
Moreland went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 13-6 loss to the Indians.
Moreland has found his power stroke, going yard in consecutive games after previously failing to hit a home run since Aug. 4. He drove in runs on three separate occasions here, launching a solo homer in the third, adding an RBI single in the fourth and capping his night with a two-run shot in the eighth.
