Moreland went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-4 victory against the Rays on Friday.

The 33-year-old had a rough start to the week, but he is 3-for-7 in the last two games. Moreland is hitting .258 with six homers, 13 RBI and nine runs in 19 games. The average is about what owners expect from Moreland, but he supports a .629 slugging percentage because of 11 extra-base hits in 62 at-bats.