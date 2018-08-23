Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Goes yard in win
Moreland went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Indians.
The blast was his 15th of the season, and helped stretch Boston's lead in the sixth inning when Cleveland had crept back within two. After a slow start to the month, the 32-year-old is 6-for-19 (.316) over the past six games, but he's still hitting just .226 in 62 at-bats in August.
