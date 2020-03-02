Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Hamstring issue likely not serious
Moreland's (hamstring) exit from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves was out of an abundance of caution, and the injury doesn't appear to be serious, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Moreland appeared to suffer the injury while playing first base during the first inning of Sunday's contest, but his exit was mainly a measure to prevent a more serious issue. While the 34-year-old isn't in the lineup against the Tigers on Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the starting lineup in the near future, barring any setbacks.
