Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Has hit, RBI in return
Moreland went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Twins.
Moreland was back in the lineup after missing three games due to soreness in his left knee. With a day game Sunday after Saturday night's win, manager Alex Cora may want to give Moreland's knee a break in the series finale.
