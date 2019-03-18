Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Having uneventful spring
Moreland went 1-for-2 on Sunday against the Rays and is hitting .235 over 17 spring at-bats.
Moreland is having uneventful spring training, and he's tied for the fewest at-bats among Boston's projected regulars. Both he and first base companion Steve Pearce have shared at-bats at the position, but that will change over the next few days after Pearce sustained a lower leg injury that is not considered serious. Moreland (against righties) and Pearce (lefties) are expected to platoon at first base in 2019.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Remains out vs. lefty in Game 5•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Held out versus lefty in Game 4•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On bench for Game 1•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Joins lineup for Game 5•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out of lineup for Game 4•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...