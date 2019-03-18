Moreland went 1-for-2 on Sunday against the Rays and is hitting .235 over 17 spring at-bats.

Moreland is having uneventful spring training, and he's tied for the fewest at-bats among Boston's projected regulars. Both he and first base companion Steve Pearce have shared at-bats at the position, but that will change over the next few days after Pearce sustained a lower leg injury that is not considered serious. Moreland (against righties) and Pearce (lefties) are expected to platoon at first base in 2019.

