Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Headed to bench Sunday
Moreland isn't in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against Houston.
Moreland has logged at least one hit in each of his last four games, including two home runs. He'll head to the bench Sunday to get some rest before beginning a playoff series against the Astros on Thursday. Moreland slashed .246/.326/.443 and hit 22 home runs over 149 games, marking his third straight season in which he's hit at least 20 homers. Sam Travis will start at first in his place.
