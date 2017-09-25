Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Heads to bench Monday
Moreland is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
As per usual, Moreland will get the day off with a lefty (Brett Anderson) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Moreland has struggled altogether in September, hitting just .171/.229/.316 in 76 at-bats, so he could lose out on some opportunities in the last week with Eduardo Nunez back from a knee injury. In his place, Hanley Ramirez will start at first base and bat cleanup.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Knocks 20th home run•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Homers in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Out versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Comes off bench Wednesday to launch 18th homer•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...