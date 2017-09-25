Moreland is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

As per usual, Moreland will get the day off with a lefty (Brett Anderson) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Moreland has struggled altogether in September, hitting just .171/.229/.316 in 76 at-bats, so he could lose out on some opportunities in the last week with Eduardo Nunez back from a knee injury. In his place, Hanley Ramirez will start at first base and bat cleanup.