Play

Moreland is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

As per usual, Moreland will get the day off with a lefty (Brett Anderson) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Moreland has struggled altogether in September, hitting just .171/.229/.316 in 76 at-bats, so he could lose out on some opportunities in the last week with Eduardo Nunez back from a knee injury. In his place, Hanley Ramirez will start at first base and bat cleanup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast