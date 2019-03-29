Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Heads to bench
Moreland is out of Friday's starting lineup against the Mariners, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Moreland went 0-for-3 with a walk on Opening Day but will take a seat against lefty Yusei Kikuchi. Sam Travis draws the start at first base in Moreland's place.
