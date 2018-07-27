Moreland is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Though manager Alex Cora said Moreland would be back in the lineup for the rest of this series, the first baseman is once again absent from the starting nine for the third straight day. There's been some speculation that Moreland is dealing with lingering back pain that forced him to miss some time earlier this month, though he did pinch hit during Thursday's series opener and Cora has yet to definitively mention the problem. In his place, Steve Pearce will man first base.